Sangma clarified that the state government had no role in the demolition of the Manipuri Rajbari

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stressed that the National People’s Party (NPP) is against any calls for a separate administration within Manipur, reports India Today.

In Manipur, Sangma met civil society organizations (CSOs) and community leaders to collect recommendations for fostering peace amid rising tensions.

Sangma stated, “We will not compromise Manipur’s territorial integrity. While discussions on administrative functions within the state remain possible, we do not support any attempt to divide Manipur.”

Sangma also urged all communities to engage in constructive dialogue.

“Clinging to fixed stances without addressing core issues will lead nowhere. Dialogue and mutual understanding are essential for progress,” he said.

On Naga CSOs over the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing, Sangma called for comprehensive consultations.

He requested the Centre “to involve local communities in decision-making, stressing that “national security is vital, but cultural and historical contexts must also be respected. Open dialogue always paves the way forward,” citing the consultations during the Citizenship Amendment Act debates as an example.”

Meanwhile, Sangma clarified that the Meghalaya government had no role in the recent demolition of the historic Redlands Building (Manipuri Rajbari) in Shillong, calling it a matter under the jurisdiction of the Manipur government.

“As far as information culled through telephonic conversation, it is confirmed that the Meghalaya government is not involved in any way and no permission was given from the Meghalaya government. It is completely a matter dealt with by the Manipur government,” he added.

He also gave assurance that a probe would be conducted unravel the truth.

“I have been very particular about it, and I will try to get the official orders and notes,” he said.