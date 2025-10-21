Guwahati: An interfaith harmony, a wedding in West Jaintia Hills on Monday brought together “two families from different religious traditions — the Unitarian and the Niamtre — marking what is believed to be the first such union jointly blessed by leaders of both faiths.”

Organised under the Khasi matrilineal tradition, the event saw “Rev. Derrick P Pariat, Minister of the Unitarian Church, and Pa Daloi Purmon Kynji, a traditional religious leader, jointly officiating the wedding, each offering blessings from their respective faiths in a gesture of mutual respect and understanding,” reports Arunachal Times.

The event attracted attention not only for its historic nature but also for its message of coexistence at a time when interfaith marriages across India often face social and familial opposition.

The groom’s father, Rev. HH Mohrmen, a senior Unitarian minister from Jowai, described the wedding as “a historic moment that embodies the true spirit of freedom and coexistence.”

Reflecting on the event, he said,

“At a time when interfaith marriages elsewhere in the country are often opposed or burdened by conversion pressures, this union reminds us that faith can unite instead of divide.”



