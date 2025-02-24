Shillong: The Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) has secured a decisive victory in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections in Meghalaya.

In the elections held last week, the VPP won 17 of the 29 seats in the KHADC, marking a major triumph.

Meanwhile, in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, the NPP emerged as the single largest party, though it fell short of the majority mark. The VPP secured the second-highest number of seats in JHADC.

Meghalaya has three autonomous district councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution: the Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, and Garo Hills Autonomous District Councils. Elections were held last week for KHADC and JHADC, with results announced on Monday.

In KHADC, apart from VPP’s 17-seat victory, the United Democratic Party (UDP) won five seats, NPP secured four, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) won one, and two Independent candidates emerged victorious. The Congress failed to win any seats.

In JHADC, the NPP won 13 seats, the VPP secured eight, while the UDP and Congress each won three. Two Independents also claimed victory. Despite being the largest party, the NPP remained short of the 15-seat majority needed to govern outright.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win a single seat in either tribal council, continuing its struggle in Meghalaya.

While the BJP holds only two of the 60 seats in the state assembly, it remains a part of the ruling coalition led by the NPP.

Founded in 2021, the VPP has rapidly emerged as a formidable regional force in the Khasi Hills.

It made its electoral debut in the 2023 Meghalaya legislative assembly elections, winning four seats, and further solidified its presence last year with a landslide victory in the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.