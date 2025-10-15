Shillong: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken decisive action to streamline the political landscape in Meghalaya by removing three Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) from its official list.

These parties failed to participate in any elections over the past six years, prompting their delisting.

The Meghalaya Democratic Party, based in Mission Compound, Mawkhar, Shillong; the North East Social Democratic Party from Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Shillong; and the Regional Democratic Secular Congress from Lower Lumparing, Shillong, have all lost their registration status.

This move aligns with the ECI’s ongoing nationwide initiative to enhance transparency, accountability, and compliance among political entities.

Earlier this year, the Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued warnings to several inactive political parties within the state, cautioning them about potential delisting due to their continued absence from electoral contests.

The ECI’s clean-up drive extends beyond Meghalaya, affecting northeastern states like Tripura, where the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) also faced delisting following similar inactivity concerns.

Across India, the Commission has intensified efforts to remove dormant political parties.

In August alone, the ECI delisted 334 unrecognised parties for failing to comply with electoral participation requirements and mandatory regulations.

This systematic pruning of inactive parties aims to maintain a vibrant and accountable democratic process, ensuring that only actively participating political organizations remain on the electoral roll.