Shillong: Former Meghalaya chief minister Donwa Dethwelson Lapang passed away on Friday night at Bethany Hospital in Shillong.

He was 91.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Born on April 10, 1934, Lapang began his career as a road labourer and later worked as a school sub-inspector before entering politics. He was first elected to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in 1972 from the Nongpoh constituency as an independent candidate.

Over the years, he emerged as one of the state’s most enduring political leaders, holding several ministerial posts and serving as chief minister on four occasions between 1992 and 2008.

Lapang’s long career in public life earned him wide respect across party lines. Even after stepping away from active politics, he continued to be regarded as a statesman.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In 2024, a life-size statue was unveiled in Ri-Bhoi district to commemorate his contributions to Meghalaya’s development and governance.

Tributes poured in from leaders across the political spectrum, who remembered him as “a leader who never forgot his roots” and “whose journey embodied perseverance, humility, and service.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.