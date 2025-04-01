Guwahati: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered significant deposits of bauxite, lithium, and limestone across various regions of Meghalaya, which have the potential to greatly benefit the state once mined.

Recent reconnaissance surveys revealed bauxite deposits in the Garo Hills, with additional findings in the West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills, as reported by ST Narahari, Director of GSI’s Training and Capacity Building Division for Meghalaya.

GSI identified moderate-quality bauxite resources in the Rymrai area of West Khasi Hills, while substantial reserves were located in a village in East Khasi Hills.

The survey also highlighted promising limestone deposits, particularly high-grade reserves in East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and the Lithium Valley area near Cherrapunjee.

GSI’s exploration of 29 blocks in East Jaintia Hills uncovered approximately 566.04 million tonnes of limestone, with a single block in Cherrapunjee estimated to contain 71.78 million tonnes.

This discovery increases Meghalaya’s total limestone resources to an impressive 5737.82 million tonnes, reinforcing the state’s reputation for high-quality limestone, which is crucial for the region’s cement industry.

Additionally, GSI is accelerating its exploration of rare earth elements (REE), as well as Germanium and Lithium, which are essential for advanced technology.

Initial surveys are underway to identify high-potential areas for these valuable resources, focusing on coal sediments in the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills.

Once fully realized, these discoveries could significantly enhance the state’s economic and industrial growth.