Guwahati: The Central government on Friday approved the appointment of Justice Soumen Sen of the Calcutta High Court as the new Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

According to an official notification, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Soumen Sen, Judge, Calcutta High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Justice Sen’s name had been recommended earlier this month by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of West Bengal in January 1991, Justice Sen practiced for over 20 years at the Calcutta High Court, handling cases on both the original and appellate sides, as well as before various tribunals. He also served as a Senior Central Government Advocate, representing statutory bodies such as RBI, SEBI, and SIDBI in matters ranging from civil and constitutional issues to banking and arbitration disputes.

He was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2011, and now moves to lead the Meghalaya High Court as its Chief Justice.