Shillong: Justice Soumen Sen officially took oath as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar administered the oath of office in the presence of several dignitaries and distinguished guests.

Justice Sen succeeds Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, who retired on September 5 after reaching the age of superannuation. Following Justice Mukerji’s retirement, Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew had been serving as the Acting Chief Justice until the new appointment.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Meghalaya High Court, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma, cabinet ministers, senior government officials, members of the legal fraternity, and other eminent personalities.

Justice Sen’s appointment marks a new chapter for the state’s judiciary, as he becomes the 14th Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Born in 1965 in Kolkata, Justice Sen graduated in law from the University of Calcutta and began his legal career in 1987.

He earned wide recognition in civil, constitutional, and commercial law before being appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2011.

He briefly served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court before being transferred to Meghalaya earlier this year.

His appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and subsequently approved by the Union Government as part of a larger judicial reshuffle aimed at strengthening leadership across the nation’s High Courts.

With his extensive judicial experience and administrative acumen, Justice Sen is expected to focus on improving judicial efficiency, ensuring speedy justice delivery, and reinforcing public confidence in the Meghalaya judiciary.