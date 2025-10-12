Guwahati: The seventh edition of the Megha Kayak Fest is scheduled to take place in Shillong from October 14 to 18 at the Shillong Whitewater Village, Umtham, featuring the inaugural Asian ‘Extreme Kayak Championship’.

Top paddlers from across Asia and beyond will compete on the Umtrew River in a challenging event.

The festival is being organised by the Ri Bhoi Water Sports & Tourism Corporation Society Ltd, with support from the State Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), aiming to offer a world-class experience that blends sports, adventure, and the scenic waterways of Meghalaya.

According to a statement from the Tourism Department on Saturday, registration for participants will officially begin at the Shillong Whitewater Village on October 14.

Kayakers of all skill levels are welcome to take part in this dynamic whitewater event.

The festival will feature main events such as the ‘Down River Sprint’ and ‘Canoe Slalom Cross’ for both men and women across all age groups and skill levels.

This year, the addition of the Asian ‘Extreme Kayak Championship’ introduces new formats, including the ‘Extreme Sprint’ and Enduro, challenging athletes to navigate the demanding rapids of the Umtrew River.

Maintaining the festival’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity in adventure sports, the prize money is equal for all categories, for both Indian and international participants.

Cash prizes include Rs 30,000 for first-place winners in both the male and female categories of the Down River Sprint, Kayak Cross Race, and Kayak Cross events, and Rs 75,000 for the overall champion.

In addition, first-place winners of the Extreme Kayak Sprint and Enduro will each receive Rs 30,000 in both male and female categories.