Guwahati: Social activist, Nilbath Marak, who lodged a complaint with the DHTE against an assistant lecturer of Mendipathar College on her qualification to teach, stated that he would stand by his compliant as the complaint was based on facts.

The statement follows a clarification by assistant lecturer, Twinsilda K Marak where she accused “that that factual data was incorrect and she had entered her employment through legitimate means.”

“Our complaint was based on factual information, including the forwarding letter where it clearly shows she secured only 32% in her graduation exams from NEHU in 2005. Please explain to me which University in the country will accept a student with such low marks and that too in a subject as complicated as Economics,” asked Nilbath.

He opined the lecturer should emerge with facts about her masters’ degree which he asserted could be completed through distance learning.

Nilbath added that the lecturer’s clarification indicated that her results were below the prescribed norms.

“When she comes up with a statement claiming that academic merit cannot be the gauge for teaching ability does she mean, the norms for employment set by the state government and the DHTE are just there for show. She is unqualified and that is the end of the story,” he asserted.

He added that he was not questioning her ability as a teacher but the fact that she got through despite clearly being unqualified.

He added that her doing further studies or achieving the things she has, nationally and internationally were of no concern. The only thing that mattered, he said, was her not meeting the norms of employment under NEHU.

“Please show me the NEHU norms which allow for someone with only 32% in her graduation being eligible for a teaching post. She is not even eligible for lower primary education and now she is teaching Economics to HS and degree students. Can anyone have confidence in the education system after this,” he asked