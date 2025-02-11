Guwahati: In a bid to ensure peaceful and secure district council elections on the disputed border areas, Meghalaya and Assam will hold a video conference on February 14.

The meeting will focus on maintaining law and order in Block 1, particularly in the West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong districts.

The Hynñiewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) has been advocating for enhanced security measures during the elections, citing past instances of threats and intimidation against Khasi residents living along the inter-state border with Assam.

HBDRF Chairman Chandame Sungoh emphasized the need for the district administration to guarantee the safety of voters.

He clained that residents of Labang Nongphyllut have expressed their desire to remain under Meghalaya’s jurisdiction, rejecting development initiatives from Assam and boycotting elections in the state.

The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council elections are scheduled to take place on February 21.