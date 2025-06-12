Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced the arrest of a senior professor from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya, and a Guwahati-based vendor on charges of bribery.

The arrests are linked to alleged corruption in the supply of laboratory equipment to the crisis-ridden university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a statement issued by the CBI, N. Saha, a professor in NEHU’s Zoology department and Dean of the School of Life Sciences, along with vendor Pranjal Sharma, were apprehended during a bribe transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh.

The arrests took place during a meticulously planned CBI trap operation at the Gauhati University guest house on June 10, 2025.

The central agency confirmed that both individuals were caught red-handed during the alleged transaction. They were subsequently produced before a court in Guwahati on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to the arrests, the CBI reported the recovery of incriminating documents during searches conducted at two locations.

“A third location within the NEHU complex is currently undergoing searches as the investigation continues, ” the agency added.





