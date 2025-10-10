Guwahati: Following a deadly clash near the Assam-Meghalaya border that claimed one life, Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) leader Conrad K. Sangma on Friday urged people to maintain peace and avoid violence in the sensitive inter-State border areas.

Sangma, currently visiting Imphal on a two-day trip to Manipur, described the incident as “unfortunate” and attributed the tensions to ongoing border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya.

The violent confrontation erupted on Thursday (October 9, 2025) in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, where villagers from Assam and Meghalaya clashed over paddy harvesting rights.

Assam Police reported that a group from Meghalaya began harvesting crops in the disputed area, which led to opposition from residents of Tapat village in Assam’s Hamren police jurisdiction.

The dispute escalated into multiple altercations between villagers from Lapangap in Meghalaya and Tapat in Assam.

“The Lapangap area remains a disputed zone,” Sangma explained. “We are in ongoing talks with Assam. Both states are firm on their claims, but dialogue continues as we seek a resolution. I urge everyone not to resort to violence and instead focus on peaceful discussions.”

He added that farmers from both states have traditionally cultivated crops in the disputed region, but tensions tend to rise during harvesting seasons when villagers try to prevent one another from harvesting.

To address these recurring conflicts, local authorities have previously established peace committees involving stakeholders from both sides.

During the recent harvesting period, security forces from Assam and Meghalaya were deployed to maintain order and urged villagers to exercise restraint.

“Despite these measures, the clash occurred, resulting in one fatality,” Sangma said. “We have advised our citizens to uphold peace as both governments actively work toward resolving the issue.”

Highlighting progress, Sangma noted that Meghalaya and Assam have resolved six out of 12 disputed border areas during his administration, a milestone not achieved by any government in the last 52 years.

“We still have six areas pending, and we remain committed to resolving them through cooperation and dialogue.”

The Chief Minister concluded by emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding among communities. “If the people cooperate and communicate, the authorities can successfully address these challenges and restore harmony in the region.”