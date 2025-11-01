Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday unveiled Mission Clean Shillong 2027,

The launch was held during a consultative meeting with Rangbah Shnong and locality leaders from the Greater Shillong Planning Area, held at the State Convention Centre here.

Mission Clean Shillong 2027 sets ambitious goals, including achieving 100% waste processing, removing legacy waste from the Marten landfill, creating litter-free localities, and deploying technology-driven monitoring systems.

The mission also is also open “to deepen community participation through citizen-led cleaning drives and accountability mechanism, reports The Shillong Times.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders.

“The purpose of these meetings is not just to point out what is not working, but to ask what we can do together to make things better. When the community, the government, the officials, and the political leadership come together, there is nothing we cannot achieve,” he said.

He underlinend “that regular engagement with locality leaders reflects the government’s commitment to institutionalise cooperation and community-driven action”.

“We may not be perfect, but we are trying very hard. Because of your interventions, many things have improved — from sanitation to lighting and waste management — but a lot more still needs to be done,” the Chief Minister added.



