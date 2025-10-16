Shillong: The Meghalaya Congress, led by its youth and women’s wings, organized a peaceful demonstration in Shillong on Wednesday condemning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over serious allegations of sexual assault reportedly linked to its members.

The protest also highlighted the case of Anandu Aji from Kottayam, whose death by suicide, the Congress claimed, resulted from prolonged harassment and abuse.

Leading the demonstration were Meghalaya Youth Congress president Timjim K Momin, Indian Youth Congress general secretary Tarh Johny, and Meghalaya Mahila Congress president Joplyn Shylla, along with several party office bearers and members. The demonstrators called for accountability, transparency, and justice for victims of alleged sexual misconduct.

In a statement, the Meghalaya Youth Congress demanded that allegations of sexual misconduct involving RSS affiliates be probed through an independent and impartial investigation. “Those responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of their political or organisational ties,” the party said.

The leaders further stressed that silence or inaction in response to such serious allegations undermines public trust in institutions and erodes the moral fabric of society. The protest also criticised what they described as a growing culture of impunity among groups allegedly shielded by political influence.

Congress leaders said Wednesday’s demonstration is part of the party’s broader initiative to protect the rights, dignity, and safety of individuals—particularly women and youth—across India.