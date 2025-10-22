Guwahati: In an anti-narcotics operation, cops destroyed 10 tonnes of cannabis plants spread over five hectares in East Khasi Hills district on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted jointly by the district police, along with the forest, excise, and anti-narcotics task force at Laitlulong village in the Sohiong area, reports India TodayNe.

The team destroyed “the illegally grown cannabis from several households across the five-hectare area.”

The contraband was demolished “on-site through controlled burning, following established protocols to ensure complete elimination of the narcotic plants.”

Authorities added “the operation reflects a zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related crimes and underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguard society from narcotic substances,” adds India TodayNE.

Cops reminded the public that cannabis cultivation “is a punishable offence under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.”