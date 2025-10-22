Shillong: Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang on Tuesday said a study, entrusted by Meghalaya Police and conducted by an independent organisation, found that multiple factors are responsible for Meghalaya’s transformation from a drug transit state to a drug user state.

She revealed that the “findings of the organisation are now under discussion. The organisation made several suggestions in its report which is now with Meghalaya Police.”

“There are multiple factors at play, and we must work collectively to address them,” the DGP said, emphasising that a phased approach will be required to tackle the issues, reports Shillong Times.

“We have to deal with these issues one at a time, as it is not possible to tackle all of them simultaneously. Therefore, we have to prioritise which factors require immediate attention,” Nongrang said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Higher than normal temperatures continue

She said many petty crimes and thefts are closely linked to rising drug use, calling for smarter policing strategies.

“How do we then counter this? Should we return to the old system of regular patrols and beat duties, or we should leverage technology? In fact, several cases have been solved with the help of CCTV and other technological tools,” she said, adding that a blend of traditional policing and modern technology could effectively address the problem.

“We already have quite a few VDPs in place. I must commend the VDPs of Mawlynrei, Laitkor and Nongstoin, which have been particularly active. A conglomerate of VDPs in Nongstoin has played a major role in curbing the spread of drugs,” she said.

She spoke about that local cooperation is key, as community members often have firsthand knowledge of those involved in illicit activities.

“If we can get that level of cooperation across other areas as well, it will make our task much easier,” she added.

The DGP’s remarks highlight “the state police’s efforts to blend policy, technology and community partnership in tackling Meghalaya’s growing drug challenge.”