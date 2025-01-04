Meghalaya: EKH administration imposes prohibitory orders after church dispute

Shillong: A long-standing dispute between two factions of the Presbyterian Church at Ksehpyndeng has led the East Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya to impose prohibitory orders, citing concerns over potential law and order breaches.

According to reports, a newly formed faction of the church planned to re-baptize locals on Sunday, a move strongly opposed by the rival faction.

Fearing a possible escalation of tensions, the district administration invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prohibit gatherings at the disputed site.

The order, effective immediately, warns of prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for any violations.

Given the urgency of the situation, the order was passed ex parte and will remain in force until further notice, officials said.

