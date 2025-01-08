Shillong: The Meghalaya government has reportedly dismissed claims of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, stating that no such reports have been received.

The statement came amidst the reports and investigation by the Delhi Police.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang assured that the state’s international border has been peaceful over the past two to three months, with no problems reported.

Wahlang attributed the peaceful situation to the strong vigilance maintained by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the border, with assistance from the Meghalaya police.

The government also receives intelligence reports on potential events across the border that may impact the state, which are shared with the BSF.

Regarding recent drone sightings near the Sohra-Shella border, Wahlang stated that no specific information is available beyond the detection of the flying object.

The government is awaiting inputs from the Centre, which may be analyzing the information.

Additionally, Wahlang addressed concerns about illegal coal mining, stating that there is no concrete evidence of ongoing mining activities. The government takes reports of illegal mining seriously, tasking deputy commissioners to investigate and take necessary actions, he said.