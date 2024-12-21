Shillong: The Meghalaya government has expressed concern over the Assam government’s lack of enthusiasm in initiating talks to resolve the remaining border disputes in the second phase.

“We have conveyed our concerns to our counterparts in Assam. The DC of West Khasi Hills has raised the issue with the DC of Kamrup, and I have also discussed this with Assam’s Chairman, Chandra Mohan Patowary,” said Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, chairman of the West Khasi Hills regional committee on Friday.

Lyngdoh’s statement comes amidst growing pressure from citizens and political leaders to resume negotiations and address the outstanding border issues, which have been stalled for nearly two years.

“While the response from Assam has been discouraging so far, we remain committed to continuing the dialogue. We hope to resume discussions soon,” Lyngdoh added.

In March 2023, the two states signed a landmark agreement to resolve their decades-long border disputes in a phased manner. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the agreement as a “historic day” for the Northeast.

The first phase successfully resolved disputes in six less sensitive areas: Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Ratacherra, and Hahim. Assam was awarded 18.51 sq km of the disputed 36.79 sq km of land in these areas.

The second phase will focus on resolving disputes in Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga), which are considered more complex.