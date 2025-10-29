Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state government spent more than Rs 650 crore “on the renovation and construction of school infrastructure and administrative buildings across Meghalaya.”

He added, as per Shillong Times, the development of school infrastructure had an expenditure of Rs 500 crore.

And the programme covered lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Block Integrated Development Complex at Pynursla C&RD Block in East Khasi Hills district, he elaborated “the works involved part of the government’s broader drive to strengthen governance and public service delivery.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that improving administrative infrastructure has been a central focus of the government since 2018.

Sangma added “that until recently, most of the 46 block offices in the state were operating out of temporary or cramped facilities, some with just two rooms shared among multiple departments.”

“You’ll be surprised to know that some block offices were functioning from just two rooms, with four to five different departments sharing the same space. So, we decided that every block must have a proper office — something that had not been done for 30 or 40 years,” Sangma said.

He informed that funds have been now sanctioned for all 56 block offices across the state, following a uniform design model.

Sangma addded that all the blocks are either inaugurated, under construction, or in the tendering process, and within the next one or two years, every block will have its own permanent office complex.



