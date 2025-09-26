Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has launched a formal inquiry into allegations that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) encroached on forest land.

The Supreme Court of India appointed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), whose report prompted the action.

On September 25, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing the CEC’s findings and inspecting the areas mentioned in the report.

He also stated, “We have constituted a committee to thoroughly examine all details and inspect the sites as highlighted in the CEC report. The panel includes officials from the Pollution Control Board, the Mining and Geology Department, and the district administration.”

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nongpoh will lead the committee, which must submit its findings by October 15.

The state government will base its final decision on this report. Tynsong emphasized a need for careful evaluation rather than hasty action.

“If you blindly say everything must be closed down, I think that is wrong,” he remarked.

The CEC report, submitted in September, accused USTM of illegally occupying over 25 hectares of forest land in two phases, allegedly in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The committee also recommended environmental compensation penalties totaling Rs 150.35 crore. The allegations stem from a petition filed by Assam BJP leader Jitul Deka.

Tynsong defended the government’s approach, clarifying that it was not a case of inaction but of responsible governance.

“Our approach is not one of inaction but of due diligence. Once we get the report, we will be able to take an informed decision,” he said.

Established in 2008, USTM has grown into one of Meghalaya’s leading private universities, attracting students from across the Northeast.

The findings of the inquiry could have major implications for the university’s operations and future development.