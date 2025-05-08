Guwahati: As tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday urged residents to avoid panic buying of essential goods.

Officials assured the public that the state holds sufficient food supplies and faces no immediate risk to food security.

Reports of Indian airstrikes on terror camps across the border and fears of potential retaliation from Pakistan prompted a surge in consumer purchases across the state.

Responding to the situation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon addressed the media, urging calm.

“I appeal to everyone in the state not to panic,” Ymbon said. “We are closely monitoring the situation, and all districts currently have adequate supplies, including buffer stocks.”

He added that in the event of further escalation, the government would reassess the situation and take appropriate measures.

Despite these assurances, residents in Shillong and other areas rushed to stock up on groceries, leaving store shelves half-empty by evening.

The buying frenzy echoed patterns seen during previous national crises, though state officials emphasized that the current situation remains under control.

In a firm message to traders, the government warned against inflating prices during this period. “I urge all shopkeepers not to take advantage of the situation,” said Ymbon.

“Our department’s price vigilance committee is keeping a close watch, and we’re monitoring commodity rates through our dashboard.”

The minister reaffirmed that Meghalaya is well-prepared and not facing any supply shortage.

Department officials also confirmed that buffer stocks have been strategically placed across districts and that teams are actively monitoring to prevent hoarding or black-marketing.