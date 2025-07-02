Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday issued a warning to police personnel accused of demanding extortion from truckers on national highways, following public concern over a viral video highlighting alleged extortion by law enforcement officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who oversees the Home (Police) department, said action would be taken against any officers found involved in such practices. “I would like to warn any officers—if they are in the habit of collecting money or extorting illegally, we will take stern action accordingly,” Tynsong stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He acknowledged that the government has received several such complaints and urged members of the public to report incidents directly to senior officials or to him.

“If there are any allegations of officers taking money from truck drivers or owners, I request that complaints be quietly submitted to higher authorities or to me directly, and strict action will be taken,” he added.

The statement followed the release of a vlog by truck driver and YouTuber Rajesh Rawani, who has 2.41 million subscribers. In his video documenting a journey from Chhattisgarh to a cement plant in East Jaintia Hills, Rawani alleged that police officials demanded bribes at multiple checkpoints in Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Rawani, his total “police expenditure” during the trip amounted to Rs 2,550, with Rs 1,750 allegedly paid over a 200-kilometre stretch within Meghalaya.

He said he was stopped several times along the Shillong Bypass–Jowai route and asked to pay between Rs 50 and Rs 100 at each stop. At some weighbridges, he claimed to have been asked for Rs 500.

The vlog also showed a receipt for Rs 200 issued by an authorised agent of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), citing detection of illegal trading by a non-tribal commercial vehicle.