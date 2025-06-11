Guwahati: The High Court of Meghalaya on Tuesday decided to dispose of a public interest litigation (PIL) linked to unregulated construction activity that led to debris being dumped into a river.

The court said it would no longer involve itself in a matter already being examined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, reviewed the PIL along with related records from the NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi before reaching its decision.

The court had previously, in an order dated March 24, 2025, noted that simultaneous proceedings in both the High Court and the NGT were not permissible.

It had instructed petitioner Khroo L. Pariat to submit an affidavit by April 4, 2025, clarifying the legal position.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel referred to an undated letter his client had sent to the Chief Justice.

According to the counsel, the letter initiated the PIL suo motu by the court and merely forwarded a copy to the NGT, not to file a separate case. The bench acknowledged this argument as valid.

However, the judges observed that despite their earlier directions, the petitioner had failed to participate in the NGT’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, government authorities had subjected themselves to the tribunal’s jurisdiction. The court found that the NGT had continued handling the case independently.

Given this context, the bench concluded that it would no longer oversee the PIL. It formally disposed of the case and lifted all interim orders, except one related to payment of the Amicus Curiae.

The court directed that the Amicus, who had made significant contributions and had only been partially compensated, should receive a final payment of Rs 75,000.