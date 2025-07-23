Meghalaya HC orders formation of animal birth control committees in two districts

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to constitute Animal Birth Control (ABC) committees in South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, where such committees have not yet been formed.

The order was passed on Tuesday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice I P Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Kaustav Paul concerning the management of stray dogs in the state.

During the hearing, the court was informed that ABC committees have already been set up in most districts, except the two mentioned.

The bench stated, “We direct listing of this public interest litigation once again on August 6, 2025, to receive further action taken report, including constitution of committees for the said two districts.”

The committees are to be established in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, which outline procedures for the humane management of stray dog populations, including sterilisation, vaccination, and rehabilitation.

