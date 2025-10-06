Guwahati: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has urged Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakil Ahamed, IAS, to clarify the legal and policy basis for the state’s MBBS quota allotment system.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, the organisation raised concerns over the absence of a formal reservation policy for higher and professional education in the state, a gap it claims has existed since Meghalaya gained statehood.

HITO criticised the government’s continued reliance on “conventional practice” to implement the MBBS quota, stating that this approach has created confusion and uncertainty among students.

According to the group, the lack of codified rules has long affected deserving candidates, leaving both students and institutions unsure about the legal validity of the current reservation system in medical admissions.

The letter cited legal proceedings, including WP(C) No. 122 of 2023 and Cont. Case (C) No. 19 of 2023, where the Meghalaya High Court referred to a government communication dated September 13, 2023.

That letter had claimed that the “principle and spirit” of the state’s Reservation Policy were being applied to admissions in state-run educational institutions through established practice.

However, HITO argued that relying on such unwritten conventions only worsens the policy vacuum.

With the MBBS admission process underway, HITO called for immediate answers to three key questions:

What legal framework supports the implementation of the MBBS quota system? Is there any official government notification or cabinet decision backing it? Does the government plan to introduce a formal reservation policy to eliminate future ambiguity?

HITO warned that continued uncertainty could severely impact students awaiting seat allotments.

The organisation stressed the need for prompt and transparent clarification to safeguard students’ rights and academic futures.

HITO President Donbok Dkhar and Legal Secretary Shaniah Nongrum signed the letter, urging the government to resolve what they called a long-standing policy gap through proper legal and administrative measures.