Guwahati: The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) tribunal has upheld the Ministry of Home Affairs‘ (MHA) decision to declare the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) of Meghalaya as an “unlawful association” for another five years.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the UAPA tribunal have continuously renewed the HNLC’s status as an “unlawful association” under the UAPA since November 2000, with the most recent ban extension occurring in December 2024.

According to the MHA, 15-20 active HNLC cadres, including senior leaders Sainkupar Nongtraw (General Secretary) and Bobby Marwein, are currently operating from Maulvi Bazar district in Bangladesh.

These cadres reportedly use Bangladeshi SIM cards and WhatsApp to make extortion calls targeting businesspersons in Meghalaya.

The MHA revealed that the HNLC continues to engage in armed insurgency, extortion, abductions, and arms smuggling, with operational and training links to other insurgent groups, including the United Liberation Front of Asom (I).

It was also a part of the United Liberation Front of Western South East Asia, MHA asserted.

MHA stated that the organisation allegedly uses social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to radicalise local youth. “The organisation’s active use of such digital platforms for indoctrination and mobilisation is evidenced by the arrests of several youths across different districts of the State who have been found to be working as overground workers for the HNLC,” the MHA said.

The Home Ministry informed the tribunal that, in February 2024, the MHA served a notice under Section 91 of the CrPC to WhatsApp, seeking information on two Bangladeshi phone numbers linked to threat messages. However, as of now, WhatsApp has not responded to the official notice.

MHA noted that, between November 16, 2019, and June 30, 2024, authorities registered 48 criminal cases against HNLC members, including nine IED-related incidents.

“During the same period, authorities arrested 73 cadres, three others surrendered, and seized a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including 14 arms, 2,741 rounds of ammunition, 23 detonators, and one hand grenade”, the Home Ministry added.

Justice Soumitra Saikia, who presided over the UAPA tribunal, stated in the final order, “The HNLC continues to engage in armed insurgency and unlawful activities with the intent to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.”

The HNLC, formed in 1995, claims to fight for the “self-determination of the Khasis” and seeks liberation from what it calls the “authoritarian rule of the Indian government.” The group aims to preserve the indigenous culture and rights of the tribal communities in Meghalaya.