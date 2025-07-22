Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has completed one month in judicial custody at the Shillong District Jail.

She was arrested last month along with four others, including her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, in connection with the case.

According to jail officials quoted in recent media reports, the 24-year-old has so far shown no signs of remorse. Sources within the jail have stated that Sonam has not made any contact with her family members since her incarceration. She is reportedly following the prison schedule and has adapted to the environment without incident.

Sonam is currently lodged near the jail warden’s office, sharing her cell with two other undertrial women prisoners. Jail authorities have yet to assign her any official duties, though she is expected to begin vocational training, including sewing, as part of the routine rehabilitation programme. She also has access to a television, as per standard provisions for women inmates.

The accused has reportedly refrained from discussing her case or personal matters with fellow inmates or jail staff. Officials described her behaviour as compliant and reserved.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations have surfaced from the family of the deceased, suggesting possible communication between Sonam and her brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, despite public statements to the contrary.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin, has claimed that Govind, who had earlier aligned himself with their family during the last rites in Ujjain, has been in contact with Sonam and is supporting her legal defence.

“The family had earlier stated they had no communication with Sonam, but we believe there have been multiple calls between her and Govind over the past month,” Vipin said.

Govind had earlier accompanied Raja’s family for the funeral rituals and publicly condemned his sister’s actions. Speaking during the ceremony, he had called for the severest punishment if she was found guilty.

Sonam and Raja were married on May 11 in Indore and travelled to Guwahati and Shillong for their honeymoon on May 20. The couple was reported missing on May 23. Following a 10-day search, Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge in Sohra (Cherrapunji), East Khasi Hills district, on June 2.

Sonam surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, shortly after the discovery. She and four co-accused — Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — were subsequently arrested and are currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues.