Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or jobs in MECDM Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Early Childhood Development Mission (MECDM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of ECD Graduate Fellows.

Name of post : ECD Graduate Fellows

No. of posts : 556

Qualification:

a. Graduate in any field

b. Applicants must preferably be a member of the SHG Network, Seng Samla or any other Youth Organisation.

c. Must be an active volunteer in the community.

d. Must display strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage with children, parents and community members.

e. Must be active and passionate about working for the betterment of children and the community.

f. Is comfortable using technology products like mobile applications, filling online forms and basic reporting skills.

Job Roles :

a. On selection of the ECD Graduate Fellow, he/she will be attached to one or more Anganwadi Centre to support the Anganwadi Worker.

b. Attend periodic training on Early Childhood Development if and when required.

c. Support the Anganwadi Worker to conduct play based learning activities with children at the Anganwadi Center.

d. Work with Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper and ECD SHG Volunteers to collect local resources and prepare Teaching Learning Materials for various activities.

e. Support Anganwadi Worker and ECD Volunteers to organize and conduct meetings and awareness programs in the community on the importance of Early Childhood Development.

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 3000/-

Selection Procedure :

i. The shortlisted candidates will be informed by email or phone call

ii. On selection shortlisted candidates will be requested to attend a Group Discussion which will be held at the Block Development Office.

iii. The total marks is 50 Marks;

a. Group Discussion – 30 Marks

b. Personal Interview – 20 Marks

iv. Candidates who have cleared the Group Discussion (GD) as per the qualified marks will get information for the Personal Interview (PI)

v. Candidates with the overall highest Score in GD and PI is to get selection.

How to apply :

The candidates will have to apply through Online or Offline Application mode which can be availed at the office Block Development Officer of Umsning, Umling, Bhoirymbong and Jirang.

For Online application: Link : https://tinyurl.com/ecdgraduatefellow

The dates for submitting the form is up to 05:00 PM of 7th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here