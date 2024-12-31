Applications are invited for recruitment of 70 vacant positions or jobs in MEGCAB Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. (MEGCAB) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Accountant-cum-Head Cashier, Bank Assistant-cum-Cashier – II, Multi-Tasking Staff.

Name of post : Accountant-cum-Head Cashier

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University in India with minimum of 55% marks in the aggregate. The Bank functions in a computerised environment and all of its branches are on a

core banking platform. Hence, working knowledge of computers (including spreadsheets, word processing, emails, etc.) is essential and should preferably be supported by a certificate/Diploma in this regard

Name of post : Bank Assistant-cum-Cashier – II

No. of posts : 25

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University in India with minimum of 55% marks in the aggregate. The Bank functions in a computerised environment and all of its branches are on a core banking platform. Hence, working knowledge of computers (including spreadsheets, word processing, emails, etc.) is essential and should preferably be supported by a certificate/Diploma in this regard.

Name of post : Bank Assistant-cum-Cashier – II

No. of posts : 28

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://49.50.78.130/Recruitment/CandidateApply/1

Last date for submission of applications is up to 4:30 p.m. on 15th January, 2025

Application Fee

Applicants must pay the application fee of Rs. 300/- (Rupees three hundred only) online. In the case of candidates belonging to SC / ST/ OBC / PH, the application fee is Rs. 210/- (Rupees two hundred and ten) only. Application fee is non-refundable and not transferable. Applicants must remit the fees through NEFT/IMPS/online transfer to account number 702002037849 of The Meghalaya Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. bearing IFSC MCAB0000002.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here