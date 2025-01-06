Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Part time Medical Officers. IIM Shillong is a reputed management educational institution of India.

Name of post : Part-time Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

MBBS / MD from a recognized University with at least 10 years’ experience, preferably in academic

Institutions

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month consolidated

How to apply :

Candidates may forward their CV / Bio-data along with scanned copies of their educational

& experience certificates

They should send it by email to [email protected]

The last date of submission of application is 12 January 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here