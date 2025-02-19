Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in KV Happy Valley Shillong Meghalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Happy Valley Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teacher and Miscellaneous Staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley, under the umbrella of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body under the ministry of HRD opened its innings in the monsoon splendor of 1976 on 15th August. Today it stands fresh, vital and rejuvenated with the tremendous support and faith from parents, teachers and students. We are proud to say that we have completed 48 years of useful, glorious and dedicated service to the children and community at large. KV Happy Valley is dedicated to foster a dynamic educational environment for imparting knowledge, instilling values and nurturing the creativity of learners; to promote spiritual, cultural and physical development and to empower students with creative and imaginative instincts to help them become better at problem solving through engaging and innovative educational endeavors. For us, realizing the vision is not an end in itself but rather an essential condition to allow the ethos of the Vidyalaya to flourish, in harmony with the vision of KVS. Its mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive and meaningful education and equal opportunities for the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education

Name of posts :

PGTs (Hindi, History, Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Geography, Political Science) TGTs (Hindi, Engli sh , Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science) Primary Teachers Computer Instructor Nurse Yoga Teacher Sports Coach Art & Craft Coach Special Educator Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 4th March 2025. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley Shillong, Shillong (Meghalaya)-793007

How to apply :

Candidates may fill the Online Application Form available in KV Happy Valley website i.e. https://forms.gle/bb3Yu8RiHjw5nJTo6 latest by 25 .02.2025 (Tuesday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

