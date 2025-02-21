Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in KV Tura Meghalaya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers, Coaches, Educators and Instructors.

Name of post : PGT- English, Hindi

Qualification : Post Graduation Degree with 50% in the concerned subject from recognized University with B.Ed.

Name of post : PGT- Computer Science

Qualification : B.E/B.Tech.(Computer Science/IT) with 50% from recognized University OR M.Sc.

(Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc. (Computer Science) OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Name of post : Primary Teachers

Qualification : JBT/ D.Ed/PTC (2 yrs) with Senior Secondary School Certificate (+2) with at least 50%

marks.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

XIIth passed and two year D.Ed. Special Education in any of the category of disability.

OR

XIIth passed and one year Diploma in Special Education (DSE) in any of the category of disability.

OR

Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation(DCBR) with 6 months Certification course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) with 6 months certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs

OR

Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRW)with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

Primary level Teacher Training course in Visual Impairment.

OR

Diploma in Vocational RehabilitationMental Retardation (DVR-MR) / Diploma in Vocational Training and Employment – Mental Retardation (DVTE-MR) with 6 months Certificate in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

Diploma in Dearing Language and Speech (DHLS)with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

XII passed with any RCI recognized qualification of minimum one year duration and 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

&

CTET QUALIFIED

Name of post : Sports Coach

Qualification : Degree/Diploma from a recognized University or State/National level games &

sports Player

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

Qualification :

Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized university. 01-year training in Yoga from recognized Institution.

Name of post : Computer Instructor (Secondary)

Qualification :

At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following :

1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University.

OR

M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University.

OR

B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized

University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Age : Between 18 – 65 yrs

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th March 2025 before 8.30 am. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tura Meghalaya

How to apply :

Candidates should submit one passport size photograph and attested copies of relevant marksheets /Degree Certificates. Original Certificates to be produced for verification at the time of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here