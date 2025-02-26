Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of District Project Manager and Block Project Manager on contractual basis. The MBDA (Meghalaya Basin Development Authority) was set up in April, 2012. The management is under the Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya. The MBDA saw that natural resources and river basins provide ideal opportunities for providing multi-livelihoods to people in the rural areas. It is no secret that the poorer sections of the rural community hardly gets anything in the village economy. They are often left out of the loop of development and this made them see the brink of impoverishment. For mere survival, they exploit the environment around them to eke out a bare subsistence. They barely voice the grievances that they have to live with each day. Not only is the MBDA seeking to remove poverty alleviation but in order to achieve this it must make sure that it done without degradation to the environment. A livelihood thus comprises the capabilities, assets (including both material and social resources), and activities required for a means of living. A livelihood is sustainable when it can cope with and recover from stresses and shocks and maintain or enhance its capabilities and assets both now and in the future, while not undermining the natural resource base

Name of post : District Project Manager

No. of posts : 2

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate in Social Work, Business Administration, Agribusiness Management,

Rural Development Studies, RDAP, Agriculture Engineering, NRM, or any other project

management related disciplines.

Experience :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

07 years of experience in implementation of Natural Resource Management. Experience also in rural development project management, rural livelihood implementation, social entrepreneurship, value chain, agribusiness development Minimum 05 years of experience in a supervisory capacity in Project Management & Implementation

Also Read : 10 beautiful temples across the world visited by Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja

Name of post : Block Project Manager

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Graduate or Post Graduate in Social Work, Business Administration, Agribusiness Management,

Rural Development Studies, RDAP, Agriculture Engineering, NRM, or any other project management related disciplines

Experience :

05 years of experience in implementation of Natural Resource Management. Experience also in rural development project management, rural livelihood implementation, social entrepreneurship, value chain, agribusiness development. Minimum 03 years of experience in a supervisory capacity

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/nYoBmur9pHuWUXw1A

Last date for receipt of applications is 10th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here