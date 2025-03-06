Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or jobs in Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya.

Meghalayan Age Limited Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Legal Consultant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications and Experience:

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University in India (established or incorporated by or

under a Central Act or State Act) or an Institute recognized by the Government of Meghalaya or by

the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii) Must have valid license/certificate of enrolment from any Bar Council (within India) at the time of submission of application.

iii) Having practiced as an Advocate in the Courts/Tribunals within the State of Meghalaya including in the High Court continuously for minimum 10 (ten) years altogether as on the date of submission of application, basically on the service side.

iv) Preference will also be given to candidate having experience in Corporate Law.

Selection Process: Eligible candidates will altogether be selected through personal interview

Retainership : Rs. 75,000/- monthly

Age Limit: Age Should not be more than 55 (fifty-five) years as on 04.03.2025 altogether. The age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Matriculation/HSLC Admit Card or also Pass Certificate issued by a recognized Board/Council and no other document shall be accepted in lieu of the mentioned documents.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications by Direct Submission to O/o Meghalayan Age Limited, Shalom Building, 1st Floor, Lower Lachumiere, Shillong – 793001, Meghalaya, India. They may also send it via-email to [email protected]

Candidates must clearly mention the name of the position being applied in the cover of

envelope. They should also do so in the subject line of e-mail as “Application for the position of ______”.

Last Date for submission of application is 21st March 2025 up to 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here