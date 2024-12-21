Applications are invited for recruitment of over 60 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 61 vacant posts or jobs under various departments of Govt. of Meghalaya.

Name of post : Inspector of Excise in the Office of the Commissioner of Excise

No. of posts : 12

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University

Name of post : Primary Investigator/ Computor under the Directorate of

Economics & Statistics.

No. of posts : 18

Essential Qualification :

H.S.S.L.C or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Statistics or Economics as one of the Subjects.

Name of post : Field Assistant under the Directorate of Economics & Statistics

No. of posts : 31

Essential Qualification :

SSLC or equivalent examination with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

Knowledge of Khasi, Jaintia or Garo language for the post is essential.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/

Last date for online application is 17:00 hrs on 20th January, 2025.

Application Fees :

For the post of Inspector of Excise, application fees is Rs. 350/-

For the posts of Primary Investigator / Computor and Field Assistant, application fees is Rs. 320/-

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs), Application Fee is exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission. (As per Notification No.PER (AR).150/88/Pt.1/43 dated 29th April, 2015.)

Candidates who wish to apply may pay the application fees using any one of the following modes of

payment only:-

(a) e-Challan (Cash Payment)

(b) Debit cum ATM Cards/Credit Cards/Net Banking.

Payment via SBI Net-banking/ATM cum Debit Cards : – For payment using State Bank of India/s Netbanking, please select e-payment and select State Bank of India in the Meghalaya ePayment Portal page.

Payment via Net Banking/ATM-cum Debit Card/Credit Cards of other Banks : – For payment using

Debit/ATM/Credits Cards or Net Banking of other banks, please select SBI e-Pay Payment Gateway and click Proceed for Payment.

E-Challan/Cash Payment at any branch of SBI: – Candidates may also opt for Cash Payment at any of the branches of SBI. For cash payment, please select Payment across Bank Counter.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here