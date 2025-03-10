Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Regioselective Borylation of Indoles, Coumarins and 1,4-Benzodiazepines by Graphene Oxide Supported Magnetically Separable and Reusable Iridium Catalysts.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly emolument : Rs. 37,000 and HRA as per university rule, for those who have qualified CSIR-UGC NET including Lectureship or also GATE

Essential Qualification : B.Sc (Chemistry) and M.Sc (Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University. Candidates should have at least 55 % marks. Applicants research experience or GATE or also CSIR-UGC NET(LS) qualifications is desirable.

Age limit : Below 28 years

Job Roles :

The candidate will have to carry out research works and also various official activities under the project to complete the objectives and deliverables. However, the candidate will be allowed to register for his/her Ph.D. degree in the same Department However, he / she should qualify for the Departmental Ph.D. entrance test (as per UGC rule).

How to apply :

Candidate may send his/ her recent biodata with specially mentioned name, date of birth, sex, educational qualifications starting from 10th level, percentage of marks, CSIR-UGC NET, or CSIR-UGC NET (LS) or GATE (if any), and experience (if any), and other relevant information (if any).

Applicants may send it altogether to [email protected]

The interview will be notified only through email to the shortlisted candidates after the closing of the application date. Candidates not qualifying / not shortlisted for the interview will not be communicated. No other communications in this regard will be entertained.

Candidate shall bring a recent passport-size photograph. They should also bring proof of date of birth along with all the original certificate(s), and experience certificate(s) at the time of interview for verification. Failing this, the application will be considered as invalid. A set of Xerox copies of all relevant documents and a passport-size photograph will have to be submitted to the office at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here