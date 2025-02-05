Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Tura Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Assistants in ICSSR -funded Project entitled “Development of Sports Infrastructure in Promoting Youth Sports Participation in Assam” for Vision Viksit Bharat under Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi. The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement”.

Name of posts :

Research Assistant

Field Assistant

No. of posts :

Research Assistant : 1

Field Assistant : 2

Qualification:

Ph.D./M.Phil / Postgraduate in subject relevant to the research area of the Project or any Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 8th February at 10:00 AM

The venue is in Department of Management, NEHU Tura Campus , Tura -794002, Meghalaya.

Also Read : 7 reasons to buy lab grown diamonds for your better half in this Valentine’s Day

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates must send their latest resume through email to [email protected]

The resume should contain details of their educational qualifications, full address, telephone number and e-mail address

Last date for submission of applications is 7th Februrary, 2025

The candidates need to submit a complete set of bio-data along with one copy of testimonials to the interview board. The original certificate will be verified before the commencement of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here