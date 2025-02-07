Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Professor in College of Nursing.

Name of post : Associate Professor in College of Nursing

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Level-11 of Pay Matrix

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

M.Sc (Nursing) from a recognized University. 8 (eight) years experience after M.Sc (Nursing) including 5 years teaching experience.

Desirable: Ph.D. (Nursing)

Age: Not exceeding 50 years (as on the last date of submission of application). Relaxable by 5 years

for Government servants in accordance with the instruction of Central Govt.

How to apply :

Applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application in the prescribed form through email to [email protected]

Candidates are required to mandatorily submit a signed copy of the original Application in the

prescribed form along with self-attested copies of documents in support of their eligibility i.e.

Qualification, Experience, Nursing Council Registration, Age/Date of Birth, Category, NOC etc.

One recent passport size photograph to the address given below through Speed Post/ Registered

Post so as to reach within the last date of submission of application failing which candidature of

the applicant may not be considered. The Institute shall not be responsible for any postal delay.

The envelope containing the application form and self-attested copies of documents should be

super-scribed “Application for the Post of Associate Professor (College of Nursing) and be

sent to the following address:- The Director, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of

Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Director’s Administrative Block, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793 018

Last date for submission of application is 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Application Fees :

General/OBC/EWS : Rs.500/-

SC/ST : Rs. 250/-

PwBD : Nil

Applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee in online/digital mode only at the link below: https://edu.easebuzz.in/register/NorthgugMT/recruitment_services

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here