Applications are invited for recruitment of various healthcare positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Fitness Coach / Gym Instructor for the new gymnasium in its permanent campus at Sohra. The position is purely temporary and for 11 months w.e.f. date of appointment with a possibility of renewal upon satisfactory performance and requirement of the Institute (Tentatively from the 1ST week of January 2025). The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Fitness Coach / Gym Instructor

No. of posts : 2 [1 Male for the boys’ hostel gym / gent’s gymnasium, 1 Female for the girls’ hostel gym / ladies gymnasium]

Qualification :

Passed 10+2 Examination. Diploma in fitness training or Gym Instructor from any recognized Institute with minimum 02 years of experience in Govt. registered gymnasium or Institutes or similar organizations (Body building background for the men’s Gym Instructor is desirable).

Also Read : Reason for avoiding papaya during pregnancy

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary :

The selected candidate will get an honorarium of Rs. 30,000/- per month and/or as per the institute norms. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are applicable. No pensions/gratuity etc. is application.

Age Limit: The candidate shall not be above 40 years as on 11th December 2024.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11-12-2024 from 10:00 A.M. onwards altogether

The venue is at NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong – 793003

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here