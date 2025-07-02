Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering in 2025. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India which came into being under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. The vision of NIT Meghalaya is to be a Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation. Its guiding principles are that every entity deserves respect, role of an academic institution is to enable unhindered exchange of knowledge, true education promotes the spirit of enquiry, nurturing of talent and promotion of creativity must for achieving excellence, learning is a lifelong process, examination and evaluation processes are tools to enable better learning, not the ends.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Structural Engineering

Essential Qualification : Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month or as per the institute rule. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are altogether applicable. No pension/gratuity etc. also is applicable. Free hostel accommodation on a shared basis is applicable also

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled application form to email id: [email protected]. The subject of the email is “Application for Guest Faculty in Civil Engineering Department”. The last date to submit the application form via email is 20th July 2025 (12 midnight).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here