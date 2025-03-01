Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of GNM Nurse at the Medical Centre Campus in Sohra. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. Its vision is to be A Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation. Its mission is to impart quality education in the fields of Engineering, Science and Technology at Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate levels with special attention to encourage innovation and creativity in these fields in a clean and healthy environment.

Name of post : GNM Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : GNM Nursing

Experience : Minimum 2 years experience of nursing in Government or Private Hospitals

Salary : The selected candidate may get a fixed gross salary of Rs. 28,000/- per month. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, or allowances are applicable. No pensions / gratuity etc. is applicable

Age Limit: The candidate shall not be above 45 years as on 06th March 2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 06-March-2025 from 3:00 P.M. onwards. The venue is in NIT Meghalaya, Permanent Campus, Saitsohpen, Sohra – 793108) [Administrative Block]

How to apply :

The candidates must bring all relevant original documents for the walk-in interview. Also, the candidates must submit Xerox copies of all documents along with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here