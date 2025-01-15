Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Mathematics. The appointment is altogether for the Spring Semester 2025 from 3rd February 2025, till 9th June 2025 (Purely on a temporary / contractual basis).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D. (completed or thesis submitted) in Mathematics (preferably in Analysis/Applied Mathematics)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month or as per the Institute rule. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are altogether applicable. No pension / gratuity etc. is applicable. Free Hostel accommodation on a shared basis will be provided, if required.

Also Read : 10 shocking facts of Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash

How to apply :

Candidates need to duly fill in the required data in the attached application form.

The duly filled application form must altogether be submitted in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification. The interview will be conducted in ONLINE MODE.

An incomplete form shall not be considered for shortlisting and the criteria for shortlisting shall be as per the Institute’s requirements and norms.

The duly filled application form should also be sent to the e-mail id: [email protected]

The subject of the e-mail should be “Application for Guest Faculty in Mathematics”. The last date to submit the application form via e-mail is 24th January 2025 (05:00 P.M.).

The interview will altogether be held tentatively on 28th January 2025 from 11:00 A.M.

Candidates must write the correct and also valid e-mail id in their application forms as all the correspondence will be through this e-mail id only.

No TA/DA will be provided for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here