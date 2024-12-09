Guwahati: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem in Meghalaya said that elector members should prioritise the importance of people’s interests over party affiliations.

He said elected representatives of constitutional bodies like the district council should follow this as the goal is to serve people.

Syiem said that party affiliations are a means to provide voters with choices during district council elections.

However, once elected, the focus should be on serving the people.

He also said that prioritising party allegiance over public service can have negative consequences.

Syiem also said that there was a positive partnership with Congress over the past one and a half years, adding their joint accomplishments, including the legislation of new Acts and securing the Governor’s assent.

He also said that the NPP had the willingness to collaborate with like-minded parties that prioritize the people’s interests.

He made the statements as there were talks that the Congress might soon withdraw its support from the NPP-led KHADC.