Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has slammed Meghalaya’s political leaders for failing to ‘adequately protect the interests of the Khasi indigenous community’, asserting that this leadership vacuum has compelled the union to champion these rights since 1979.

Speaking at a gathering during the KSU NEIAH fresher’s meet and felicitation ceremony for BHMS and BAMS graduates from the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) on Saturday, KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah emphasized the union’s longstanding role in defending indigenous rights, including land protection, community safety, and safeguarding the state’s demographic integrity.

Thabah highlighted the KSU’s active involvement in combating illegal immigration and influx into Meghalaya.

He also noted the union’s expansion into addressing broader social issues, such as providing disaster relief.

The KSU general secretary underscored the KSU’s commitment to education, recognizing its crucial role in the development of the Khasi community across various fields.

Recalling the union’s early years, Thabah mentioned their focus on student-related issues, particularly addressing the challenges faced by students from remote areas regarding dormitory accommodations and post-matric scholarships.

He specifically cited their successful opposition to a government policy limiting scholarships to only two students per family, arguing that it disproportionately affected economically disadvantaged Khasi students.

Thabah further revealed the KSU’s expanded presence, with units established across the region, including Tamenlong in Manipur, the Barak Valley in Assam, and Vairangte in Mizoram.

He also highlighted the efforts of KSU units in Delhi and Bengaluru to assist Meghalayan workers facing exploitation.

“We found that many organizations lure our local tribesmen with promises of good jobs, but numerous individuals were deceived,” he stated.