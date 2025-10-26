Guwahati: Reaffirming its strong opposition to uranium mining in Meghalaya, the South West Khasi Hills District Unit of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has announced that it will observe Anti-Uranium Day on October 28 at Domiasiat.

The date also marks the fifth death anniversary of the prominent anti-uranium activist Spility Lyngdoh Langrin.

The Union emphasized that it will under no circumstances allow uranium mining or related pre-mining activities in Domiasiat and Mawthabah, whether by the state government or any central agency.

It stated that the people of the region have consistently opposed all attempts to extract uranium from their land.

According to the KSU, the annual observance of Anti-Uranium Day, which began in 2021, serves both to honor Spility Langrin and to reaffirm the community’s dedication to protecting their land from uranium exploration.

The Union recalled that Langrin had led the resistance movement from the early 1990s and remained resolute in her opposition until her passing on October 28, 2020.

The KSU described her as a symbol of courage and integrity, highlighting that she had reportedly refused an offer worth several crores of rupees from the Government of India and the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) to allow uranium mining on her property.

The KSU has invited the public to participate in a programme at Domiasiat, starting with a gathering at 11:30 am, followed by a floral tribute at Spility Langrin’s grave to mark the occasion.

Publicity secretary of the KSU South West Khasi Hills District Unit, Macdonald Marbaniang, made the announcement through a statement.