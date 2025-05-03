Guwahati: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday issued a strong warning, urging heightened vigilance against potential sleeper cell activities and illegal infiltration, particularly in areas bordering Bangladesh.

The minister’s concerns stemmed from perceived vulnerabilities along the state’s border, prompting calls for increased caution from both civilians and security personnel.

“Constant vigilance is crucial,” stressed Minister Sangma, citing the need for both residents and security forces to remain on high alert.

He further asserted the seriousness of the situation, drawing attention to the rising number of illegal immigrants that the authorities detained within the state.

Recent figures released by authorities reveal the arrest of over 100 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh within the past four to five months, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

Minister Sangma pointed to the state’s “inadequately guarded” border, plagued by “poor infrastructure” and a “weak” security presence, as contributing factors.

To address these vulnerabilities, Minister Sangma announced the deployment of two new Border Security Force (BSF) platoons in South Garo Hills.

Additionally, the Home Department is actively working to strengthen vigilance along sensitive stretches of the border, Minister Sangma added.

The BSF has confirmed its commitment to bolstering security, stating that it has placed the troops on high alert along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

Notably, this intensified security posture follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, prompting authorities to take preemptive measures against potential threats.