Guwahati: Violence erupted at Lumshnong in Meghalaya on Sunday evening after a youth reportedly died in an accident involving a truck linked to Star Cement.

In retaliation, an enraged mob from a nearby village stormed the company’s premises and set fire to fifteen trucks, triggering chaos and heavy tension in the area.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner S. Awasthi confirmed the attack, stating that officials had deployed the Additional Superintendent of Police and a magistrate to the site.

“We’ve confirmed that fifteen trucks were torched. The crowd has now dispersed, and we’re closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

When questioned about what sparked the violence, Awasthi noted that a detailed report is still pending.

“Preliminary inputs suggest that a truck allegedly ran over a youth, which led to his death. Shortly afterward, residents from a nearby village gathered at the site and set the vehicles on fire inside Star Cement’s compound,” he added.

Officials have tightened security across the area. Fire tenders reached the scene promptly to contain the blaze, while law enforcement continues to patrol the vicinity to prevent further escalation.

As per sources, the incident unfolded shortly after the youth died on the spot in the suspected accident.

In response, a furious mob targeted the cement facility and torched at least four of the company’s trucks initially, with the number later rising to fifteen.

Authorities are still collecting information, and the situation remains under strict observation.