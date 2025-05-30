Shillong: Northeast India’s living legend of rock and roll, Lou Majaw, has just released the highly anticipated music video for his timeless song, “Rose in My Garden.” At 78 years young, Majaw proves his enduring spirit and musical prowess in a video that captures the pure joy of his artistry, directed by the talented Lakhinandan Boruah.

The song, a vibrant and instantly likable tune, was penned by Majaw in a laid-back summer afternoon in Shillong back in 1993. Over the decades, “Rose in My Garden” has been a staple in his performances, and its official music video serves as strong evidence of its enduring appeal and Majaw’s continued impact on the music scene.

A Dream Realized: From Jorhat Village to Shillong’s Icon

The story behind the music video’s creation is as compelling as the song itself, a journey spanning three decades and bridging seemingly disparate worlds. Director Lakhinandan Boruah, who was just a two-year-old in a small village in upper Assam’s Jorhat, when Majaw wrote the song, shared his incredible path to directing this project.

“I was just a two-year-old then, far away in a small village in Jorhat, Assam – probably crying or playing with toys in a house where no one had the faintest connection to music, filmmaking, or art of any kind,” Boruah recounted.

His family had no knowledge of Lou Majaw or Shillong. Yet, as the years passed, Boruah, against all odds, pursued a career in filmmaking, while Lou Majaw solidified his status as one of Northeast India’s most iconic musicians.

The director’s serendipitous discovery of “Rose in My Garden” came in the summer of 2024 while scouting for music for his first fiction film. “There was something about it that was instantly likeable. It was full of joy, and lightness, and life,” Boruah said, explaining how the song immediately resonated with him.

A Chance Meeting and a Spontaneous Shoot

Despite having no prior connection to Majaw, Boruah’s determination led him to Shillong, where he eventually secured the legendary musician’s number. Their first meeting at Dylan’s Cafe, where Majaw was jamming, marked the beginning of a unique friendship. Majaw, in his characteristic relaxed demeanor, readily agreed to let Boruah use the song for his film.

The idea for a music video materialized during one of their casual meetings. Boruah, noticing the absence of a video for such a beloved song, spontaneously offered to make one. Majaw’s enthusiastic “Can we shoot tomorrow?” set in motion a whirlwind of activity.

Boruah faced immense challenges: no proper equipment, no story, and the looming deadline of Majaw’s departure from Shillong. A desperate search for a suitable location led them to an abandoned construction site. With the help of friends and makeshift solutions – stitching together white cloth for a cyclorama and using tube lights for illumination – they transformed the unlikely space.

“It wasn’t perfect. But it was honest. And Lou, as always, gave it everything,” Boruah shared, reflecting on the raw and authentic process.

The music video for “Rose in My Garden” is a testament to Lou Majaw’s enduring energy and passion for music, reminding us all of his status as a true living legend. The video captures the unadulterated happiness of a 78-year-old artist fully immersed in his craft.

The lyrics, vocals, and composition for “Rose in My Garden” are by Lou Majaw, with music arrangement by Sumith Ramachandran.

The music video was cinematographed by Lakhinandan Boruah. Debabrot Phukan served as editor and colorist, while Pallab Baruah and Subham Baruah were the animators. Lou Majaw stars as the cast. Assistant directors included Brandon Lim Sun, Shahil Das, Brian Lim Sun, and Kunal Ghosh. Puhil Nath was the production controller, and Thomas Lim and Abhinandan Boruah were the executive producers.